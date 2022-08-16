16-Year-Old Nmesomachi Emerges Winner Of 2022 Teens Essay Competition (Videos)

A 16-year-old Ezera Nmesomachi has emerged as the overall winner of the 2022 Teens Essay Competition organized by The National Children and Teens Desk of The Presbyterian Church Of Nigeria, ABN TV reports.

A native of Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia LGA Abia state, Nmesomachi worships at Solid Rock Parish of Presbyterian Church Of Nigeria, Umuahia.

The essay competition which has as the theme, “The Beauty Of The Presbyterian Liturgy” was organized for teenagers between the ages of 13 – 19 years in all the parishes of the church within the country.

Nmesomachi, an ex-student of Intellectual Giant Christian Academy Umuahia sat for the 2022 WAEC.

Speaking on the essay Topic she said it has to do with the uniqueness of the method of worship, making one stand apart from every other method of worship by other churches.

Nmesomachi while speaking said it is her first time writing an essay competition and having the first position motivates her.

She said hard work inspired her to write the essay, In her words ’’actually, when I was writing this essay it wasn’t easy at some point I became frustrated I just felt like I won’t be able to get the first position so it’s of no use writing this I just need to drop my pen because as that time I was still writing my exams so I was actually struggling, reading for my exams and writing an essay to emerge the first position.

‘’I feel very happy and grateful to God, to my parents, and to the church at large for giving me this opportunity to showcase my talent and do what I love most.

