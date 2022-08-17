17-Year-Old Girl Sent On An Errand From V.I. To Ikorodu Ends Up In Bauchi (Pix)

BAUCHI STATE POLICE COMMAND. @BauchiPoliceNG

MISSING PERSON: The bearer Mildred Joshua Ebuka female aged 17yrs-old of Block 19 Ubandale street Victoria Island Lagos State, whose photograph appeared below left home on Thursday 25/08/2022 to deliver a message of a wig cap to her aunty’s friend in Ikorodu, on the way she stopped a taxi bus not far from her home, from thereon she found herself in Bauchi.

She hails from Lagos and speaks English Language fluently. Wore light blue blouse shirt and trouser, fair in complexion and she has no tribal mark.

Members of the general public who know about her parent are urged to report at the nearest Police Station or contact the following numbers; 08034844393, or 08023684497, please.



https://twitter.com/BauchiPoliceNG/status/1563225107090182144

https://twitter.com/BauchiPoliceNG/status/1563226281998630912

