17-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide Over Failure To Pass Exam In Kwara

A 17-year-old student of Offa Grammar School, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Adegoke Adeyemi, has reportedly committed suicide as a result of his failure to pass his promotion examination from SS1 to SS2.

Adegoke, who was found hanging on a tree, was asked to repeat the class, according to the state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday night.

He said the corpse of the deceased student was removed from a tree behind Ariya Garden Hotel, Offa, by a team of policemen from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa, at about 15.34hours on Tuesday.

The corpse was taken to the Offa General Hospital for autopsy, while an investigation has been launched into the matter.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/03/17-year-old-student-allegedly-commits-suicide-over-failure-to-pass-promotional-exam-in-kwara/

