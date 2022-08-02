2 Kwara University Students Found Dead & Unclad In Hostel Room

2 Kwara Varsity Students Found Dead, Naked In Hostel

By Mumini AbdulKareem, Ilorin

Two students of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Tobiloba Daniel and his suspected lover, Arewa Abayomi, have been found dead in Daniel’s hostel room outside the campus, Daily Trust has learnt.

The deceased were both 200-level students and were writing the ongoing examinations when the incident happened.

A student of KWASU told City & Crime that, “We suspect they were lovers and became concerned when they were not seen during an examination and for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel room outside the school that they found them dead and naked. We suspect it’s a case of poisoning.”

The spokesperson of KWASU, Hajia Saeedat Aliyu, said there was no official communication on the matter.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident, saying, “The information is that the two of them were found dead inside their room and the police were alerted.

“Our officers pulled down the door and they were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.”



