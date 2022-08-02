2 Widows Accused Of Being Witches Tortured To Death In Cross River (Graphic Pics)

More details have emerged on how two widows, Mrs Martina Osom and Mrs Rose Akom were tortured to death by youths on Saturday, August 27 in Ebbaken community in Boje, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Photos obtained by GRASSROOT REPORTERS shows one of the aged women tied with sticks while the other was set ablaze.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS gathered that the women who are Catholics were returning from early morning prayers when the youths accused them of initiating a member of the community into witchcraft.

They had ordered the women to confess that they are witches.

An eyewitness had told Vanguard that:

“They were both tied with strong ropes and beaten in the rain all through the day until they died.”

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/08/photos-how-2-widows-accused-of-being-witches-were-tortured-to-death-in-criver.html

