2 Yahoo Boys Kill Their Friend In Osun For Being Richer Than Them (Video)

Two yahoo boys apprehended for k#lling their friend for being richer than them in Osun State

A young man identified as Wasiu has been m¥rdered by his close associates in Modakeke, Osun State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday, August 14, 2022. According to a source, “They were four of them who committed the act but two escaped. The suspects were arrested after some farmers who witnessed the crime quickly reported to the police.

During interrogation, it was discovered that the yet-to-be identified suspects, lured the deceased to the bush under the guise of seeking spiritual help and killed him with a cutl@ss.”

However, in a viral video, the suspects who took security personnel to where they k#lled their friend, can be heard saying they k#lled him because he was making more money than them through ‘Yahoo Yahoo’.



