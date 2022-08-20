A Student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri on Sunday committed suicide at their residence at Umuofocha, Umudibia Autonomous community in Imo State.

The 20-year-old Izu Nnawuihe allegedly killed himself around 2am without dropping on hint.on why he did it.

An eyewitness, Augustine, told the Nation that the deceased was having a discussion with his mother and younger sister when he suddenly excused to go to the toilet.

“Izu was discussing with his mother and little sister when he decided to go into their toilet.

“It was when his phone he left behind was ringing that his sister took the phone to the toilet only to discover the lifeless body hanging on a rope tied to a plank on the roof of the ceiling.”

According to him, the girl alerted the mother who raised the alarm that attracted other people and passersby.

“On getting to the toilet, they discovered a bottle of hypo chemical by the side of the toilet, everybody is confused as nobody knows what had angered him to commit suicide,” he said.

Another witness said that the late Izu might have drunk the chemical before hanging himself.

He was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

The police has not reacted to the incident as of the time of filing the report.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/20-year-old-student-commits-suicide-in-imo-community/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related