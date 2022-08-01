2000 APC Members Defect To PDP In Gombe State

About 2,000 Apc members defects to PDP in Pindiga, Akko Local government, Gombe state. And was received by Alh Abubakar Aliyu the PDP Senatorial candidate of Gombe Central. @AdamuAtikuA @atiku @Sumy_aliyu @AAsupportOrg @AtikuOrg @Adamawa_Gov @AhmedAdamu @Cho10186878

