2022 Voters Registration By Party In Power – StatiSense

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

2022 VOTERS REGISTRATION BY PARTY IN POWER

APC (21 States) — 57.6 million
PDP (14 States) — 34.4 million

https://twitter.com/StatiSense/status/1554725998490488833

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: