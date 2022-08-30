2023: APC Is On Course For Victory – Governor Yahaya Bello

Kogi, Lokoja – The vice-presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, August 29 held a closed-door meeting with the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, PM News reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the meeting was part of plans by the AC and its flag bearers to expand the horizon and support of the party in some strategic states of the federation.

Shettima, Bello. Issues of enhanced development, national peace, and stability as well as the incessant issue of security were said to have been discussed by the two political giants.

Similarly, the Leadership newspaper reported that the meeting also centered on strategic permutations in that will help ensure the victory of the APC at the

presidential polls in the 2023 general election.

Confirming the status of the meeting, the chief press secretary to the governor of Kogi state, Onogwu Muhammed said:

“The meeting centered on various plans and strategies for winning the forthcoming presidential election for the ruling party.”

2023: “APC is on course for victory” – Gov Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, Governor Bello after the meeting stated that the APC is on course for a landslide victory.

He said everything is in place to ensure that these strategies manifest and become a reality in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Recall that Governor Bello has over time proven his commitment to the party at various levels with his most recent gesture being the fact that he gave out his campaign assets

2023: Nigerian youths will set the agenda for Tinubu, says Yahaya Bello

Similarly, the governor has hinted that young Nigerians will play a major role in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Governor Bello who is the youngest governor stated this while canvassing support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

He also urged young people in the country not to vote for a politician only interested in accumulating wealth.

