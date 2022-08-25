2023: Atiku Is A Veteran Loser, I Don’t Know Peter Obi – Governor Aminu Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, is better than Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

The governor stated this during an interview with TVC, in response to a question on the chances of Tinubu, winning the 2023 presidential election.

“Who is better than him in the political terrain of Nigeria today?” Masari asked.

When asked about the chances of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, he said the former Vice President, though formidable, is a veteran loser.

“I think Atiku is a formidable force but our force is greater than him and he knows that. He is a veteran of contesting elections and also a veteran loser.” he said.

The governor dismissed talks that 2023 is Atiku’s best chance of becoming President, saying, “That was said several times and it never came to pass and this one will never come to pass.”

Asked if Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was better, Masari said: “I don’t know him. Somebody who was a governor of Anambra? Go and ask a Katsina man and the politicians, how many of them know Peter Obi? We are talking about a presidential candidate of Nigeria, somebody who has cut all barriers – tribal, religious, regional, name it.”

When asked if Nigerian of northern extraction were buying into the Tinubu candidacy, Masari replied: “They’ve already bought into it. First of all, Bola Tinubu is not a new name in politics of Nigeria and we, the people of Katsina, know the role played by Bola Tinubu in 2015 for the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari. We know the support he gave in 2019 for the continuation of Buhari. We, here in Katsina, are not ingrates.”



