2023 Elections: Ban On Political Campaigns Still In Force, INEC Warns Parties

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties in the country against violation of electoral timelines as ban on political campaigns is still in place.

Daily Independent observed that despite the ban by the electoral body, some parties have begun subtle campaigns.

In the timetable released by INEC earlier this year, the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, followed by the Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

While restating that the ban on political campaigns is still in place, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a chat with Daily Independent said no political party or candidate should embark on any form of campaign before the scheduled date when the ban will be lifted.

According to him, the campaign by political parties for the Presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on September 28, 2022.

He also said that political campaigns for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will commence on October 12, 2022.

He said, “To be sure, the commencement of campaign by political parties in public for the Presidential and National Assembly elections is on 28th September 2022, while that of Governorship and State Assembly elections is on 12th October 2022.

“No political party or individual is permitted to engage in campaigns for offices listed under the timetable and schedule of activities before these dates”.



