Lawan Mommodu Kori, a former member of the National Assembly that represented Nangere, Potiskum federal constituency between 2007 to 2011 has announced his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) expressing confidence that Atiku Abubakar will win the forthcoming elections come 2023.

Kori disclosed this on Sunday during an interview with Daily Independent in Potiskum town of Yobe State.

According to him “I have decided to dump the ruling APC and join PDP because in the past I belong to PDP family who gave me their mandate to represent them at the National Assembly between 2007 to 2011, I ever remain grateful for that. I left them to APC after sometimes I felt I should return to my actual beloved party, the PDP”.

He expressed that “Atiku Abubakar will Insha Allah be Nigeria’s President come 2023 because he has full support across all the geopolitical zones of the Country. Atiku is the type of leader Nigeria wants now to make it wax stronger economically, politically socially.

“He will be in charge of steering the affairs of the Country when given the mandate to become President “.

“PDP made me what I am today, I will never forget the good gestures of the PDP, we will actively work in ensuring its victory at all levels come 2023 general elections “.

https://independent.ng/2023-former-lawmaker-kori-dumps-apc-for-pdp-says-atiku-will-win/

