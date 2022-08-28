2023: I Am Not Stepping Down For Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso

2023: Kwankwaso opens up on stepping down for Tinubu, Atiku

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 election, has said that he would not forego his presidential ambition for anyone, including the presidential flagbearers of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, insisted that his party, the NNPP, is popular across Nigeria, and “we are sure of victory at the polls”.

Kwankwaso

“I’m not in any way part of an alliance that will require me to step down from the race. I therefore call on the public to disregard this mischievous conjecture.

“I also specifically appeal to the media to uphold the tenets of their profession by being fair in their reportage,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.



