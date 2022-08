2023: I Only Know APC Candidates – Buhari Warns Decamped Party Members

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it clear he will only campaign for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

According to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, Buhari will not recognise former members of the party or politicians who have court cases against APC candidates.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Presidency wishes to put it on record, and at the same time, reassure faithful party members that President Muhammadu Buhari remains a “disciplined soldier” of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and will, in all the coming elections, support only those candidates fielded by the party and no other,” the statement read in part.

It added that, “This is a warning to decamped party members and some others who are still in court against official candidates of the APC that they are on their own and nobody outside the party tent should link what they are doing to President Buhari.”

