2023: I Will Expose Presidential Candidates On Looting Mission – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said some politicians canvassing for votes to win the 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country.

Wike said he was in a privileged position to know their intention and would reveal their identities at the appropriate time so that Nigerians would reject them at the 2023 polls.

Wike said this yesterday at the flag-off of internal roads that were held at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

The governor said, “Some other people are busy putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones these other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen,” Wike said.

He stated that while his administration continues to flag-off and inaugurate projects for Rivers people, detractors keep sponsoring negative media campaigns against him.

Wike stated that despite such negative media comments, his administration has not relented in offering good governance to strengthen the relationship with the people of Rivers State.

The governor said, “Look at us concentrating on giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people.

“Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.”

He noted how difficult it will be for seasonal politicians who have never done anything to better the lot of Rivers electorate to come to them and solicit their votes.

Wike said, “Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me, let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you have also heard from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote.

“So, it is us that will come and meet you and say see where you’ll vote. And I know based on our relationship, since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time.”

Speaking further, the governor said Eneka fills a strategic place in his educational and political success story, which is why he cannot abandon its people.

In a related development, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, has said nobody knows the outcome of the meeting between Wike and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Nwuke, who disclosed this while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, said all the reports in the media about the outcome of the meeting were mere speculations.

He said: “All we know is that all these conversations that have taken place, took place behind closed doors and we have not officially heard from the two sides.

“So, I will treat what was put on the front page of the national newspaper as speculation.

“We know that the last comment on the meeting between Asiwaju and Governor Wike was made by Ibrahim Masari, the placeholder who told the BBC that genuine understanding has been reached and that the expectation was that Wike was going to be useful to them in their pursuit for power and victory in the forthcoming election.

“I can say to you that if you look at the media, it is awash with all sorts of things. Nobody is really sure of what those conversations came to,” he said.

https://leadership.ng/2023-i-will-expose-presidential-candidates-on-looting-mission-wike/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related