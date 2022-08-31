2023: I’ll Do The Bidding Of Nigerians Not Few Individuals – Wike

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he won’t do the bidding of “few individuals” but that of Nigerians.

He spoke on Wednesday in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state when he flagged off the Igwuruta Internal Roads project.

“Time will come when Nigerians will know this types of characters; characters that will say all kinds of things because of power; characters that will be agents to destroy their own people…they should take one-day fasting and pray for their forgiveness because from what I have seen they are almost doomed.

“There is no amount of threats that will make me betray my people. I won’t do that; what I have said today is what I will say tomorrow. Go and check our history, we are not known for being betrayals at all.

“Some people threatened that they are former generals, they are close to the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) in America; they can deal with us. I say, listen, no problem, if you are close to America’s CIA, why didn’t you use it to solve the Boko Haram problem? Nigeria has a serious problem and you are linked to CIA, why not use that contact and solve Nigeria’s problem?

“You want to use it to threaten me, who are you? I should come and do your own bidding? I will not do that; I will do the biddings of Nigerians not the biddings of a few individuals who believe that if they are not there, it must be their children; no other person should come up. I will not do that. A day shall come and Rivers State will take a decision on what to do.”

Wike also said Rivers’ votes are not for free, adding that Nigerians will be surprised at the outcome of the 2023 elections if the Independent National Electoral Commission ensures fairness and transparency.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/08/31/2023-ill-do-the-biddings-of-nigerians-not-few-individuals-says-wike/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related