2023: Nigeria’s Existence Will Be Under Threat If APC Wins – Pastor Giwa

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has disclosed that if the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, should emerge winner of the 2023 presidential election, the existence of the country might be threatened.

Giwa stated that Nigerians should be vigilant in preventing the APC from regaining power in order to save the country from collapsing.

The pastor, who stated this on Wednesday, emphasised that an event that will recreate Nigeria for better would soon happen.

He said, “This is the time reasonable Nigerians should put their heads together to resist the policies of some politicians who always think of themselves. Nigeria is above the interest of any individual.

“An unexpected event will happen that will recreate and change the name of Nigeria. Until the event happens, there is nobody elected that can proffer solutions to the problems plaguing Nigeria.

“I don’t care for Atiku, I don’t care for Obi, I don’t care for Tinubu. They are all birds of a feather.

“More importantly, all hands must be on deck to prevent the current ruling party from manipulating its way to power again.

“We should forget Nigeria if APC wins the coming presidential election. The country will be forgotten totally if APC should find its way to power again.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/25/2023-nigerias-existence-will-be-under-threat-if-apc-wins-pastor-giwa/

