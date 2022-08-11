2023: Nnamani, Chime To Lead Campaign For Tinubu In Enugu

Enugu—Ahead of 2023 general elections, the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Group, Enugu chapter, has vowed to unite the warring members of All Progressives Congress, APC, Enugu Chapter, for its presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and other candidates.

The group also disclosed that the party stakeholders and past candidates of the party would be contacted to come back to Enugu and campaign for Tinubu/Shettima victory.

The Coordinator of the campaign group in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, disclosed this to newsmen, after the group’s inaugural meeting, in Enugu,yesterday.

According to Nwoye, “a former president of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, and former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime; Mr. Osita Okechumwu, Senator Ayogu Eze, among other stakeholders, would lead the campaigns for Senator Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the party in Enugu State.

Hear him: “The campaign group had resolved to contact the leaders, including the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Osita Okechukwu; the 2019 governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Ayogu Eze, and all the leaders who were pushed away by the party leadership in the state.

“We have resolved to unite the party in Enugu State and also contact our leaders and enjoin them to join hands in getting votes for the presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Shettima and other APC candidates.

“We have set up a committee that will contact our top leaders, Senator Ken Nnamani; former governor, Sullivan Chime; Senator Ayogu Eze, Mr Osita Okechukwu, Onyemuche Nnamani, Juliet Ibekaku and others to come back to Enugu and join hands to seek votes for the success of Tinubu in the next 2023 election

“Our focus is to win elections in 2023. We are not concerned with the issue of who is the authentic or who hijacked the party.

“We must vote and ensure the success of all APC candidates in Enugu State especially our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu”. Nwoye said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/2023-nnamani-chime-to-lead-campaign-for-tinubu-in-enugu-2/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related