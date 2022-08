2023: No Candidate Can Have A Landslide Victory – Aderogba Otunla (Photo, Trends)

According to the trends data, using the past 7 (seven) days’ filter 03-08-2022 to 10-08-2022.

OVERALL AVERAGE

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (49%)

Atiku Abubakar (26%)

Peter Obi (48%)

Rabiu Kwankwaso (3%)

There are still about 6 months before February 2023, but I can tell you that the significant contest will be between Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar.

There are also going to be lots of surprises, more swing states or battleground states are emerging.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads with about 15 states: Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Kwara, Lagos, Jigawa, Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Kaduna, Bauchi, Borno, and Taraba.

It’s good to share that in Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had 41%, while Peter Obi is at 38%.

Can Lagos be a swing state?

Next, Peter Obi leads with about 13 states: Edo, Delta, Benue, Nasarawa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Imo, Bayelsa, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Enugu.

Do you know that the FCT will also be a battleground?

Bola Ahmed Tinubu 37% and Peter Obi 37% each, according to the trends at this time.

Next, Atiku Abubakar with about 8 states: Kebbi, Yobe, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe, Adamawa and Kano.

Yes, I was equally surprised with the traction from Kano – Atiku Abubakar 33%, Bola Ahmed Tinubu 26%, Rabiu Kwankwaso 24%, and Peter Obi 17%.

It’s good to share that Kwankwaso’s highest traction is from Kano, but they also have been growing in Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Bauchi, and Borno State.

SWING STATES OR BATTLEGROUND STATES:

(a) Katsina State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu 40% and Atiku Abubakar 41%.

(b) Yobe State – Atiku Abubakar 47% and Bola Ahmed Tinubu 41%.

(c) Lagos State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu 41% and Peter Obi 38%.

(d) Kebbi State – Atiku Abubakar 51% and Bola Ahmed Tinubu 49%.

(e) Edo State – Peter Obi 43% and Bola Ahmed Tinubu 38%.

(f) Plateau State – Peter Obi 37% and Bola Ahmed Tinubu 39%.

(g) Jigawa State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu 40% and Atiku Abubakar 39%.

(h) FCT – Peter Obi 37% and Bola Ahmed Tinubu 37%.

(i) Borno State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu 37% and Atiku Abubakar 36%.

(j) Benue State – Peter Obi 41% and Bola Ahmed Tinubu 36%.

(k) Nasarawa State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu 36% and Peter Obi 39%.

(l) Taraba State – Bola Ahmed Tinubu 36%, Peter Obi 34%, and Atiku Abubakar 30%.

Data Spreadsheet:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1xcoddwJ21tVzj9n0EtJgBPN-jrNWIPSzPp2ssxoC8os/edit?usp=sharing

Credit : Aderogba Otunla

