2023: Peter Obi Leaves For The US, To Engage Nigerians In Diaspora

The Presidential Candidate for Labor Party. Mr. Peter Obi early departed the country to USA where he’ll also make a stop over Germany to interact with Nigerians in Diaspora, as well as visit other countries for massive interactions and consultations.

He Posted on his verified Facebook Page…

En route to the U.S.A, I’ll make a pit stop in Germany to interact with Nigerians in Germany.

I hold Nigerians in Diaspora in very high esteem; they represent the core of our human development capital and contribute immensely to nation building via remittances and technical knowledge transfer.

My present outing will take me to Germany, Italy, Canada & the U.S.A. I look forward to the very constructive engagements.”

#PeterObi



Source: https://www.facebook.com/1153952567961789/posts/pfbid0ChJpCc9ezEn73TmhSKf3jpWdyzb2oJQ7fobTuLJyzuujFsK4ZRB262hzvsDcyL5Bl/

Nigeria will be Great Again. All Hands must be on deck this time. Bad economy and failed country knows no tribe nor ethnic group.

