2023: Rotimi Akeredolu Insists On Southern Presidency

Rotimi Akeredolu Supports Tinubu And Obi, Insists On Southern Presidency In 2023

(Video)

“If Peter Obi is elected, that would be alright… if Bola Tinubu is elected, that would be alright “- Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, insists on southern presidency in 2023

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo and member of All Progressives Congress (APC), says he won’t have any objection if Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), wins the 2023 election, IGBERETV reports.

Akeredolu spoke on Wednesday in an interview on Channels Television.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC and Peter Obi are both from the southern region of the country.

Many times, Akeredolu has insisted that the presidency must go to the south, since President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure will be completed in 2023, is from the north.

Asked if he would have supported a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket if he was in the opposition party, the Ondo governor said religion should not be an issue in the 2023 elections.

“I would have said the same thing. If you had listened to my lecture today, I was very clear. I said that religion is not the issue now,” he said.

“We have other issues that should be on the front burner today in this country — issue of restructuring, issue of rotational presidency, among others.

“I said, ‘look, since 1999, there is an understanding that we will move from north to south — rotate the presidency’. And if today, we have people who want to deploy what I call manipulation of our people on religious basis to think that they can change this (call for southern presidency), then we should not accept it.

“For me, it is not because of asiwaju Bola Tinubu. If you listened to my lecture, I said if Obi is elected as president, for me, that will be all right. If Bola Tinubu is elected, that will be all right. For me, it must come to the south; that is the position.”

