2023: The Mood In PDP Is Excellent – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has described the mood in the party ahead of the 2023 election as excellent.

Ayu stated this Wednesday after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting with governorship candidates of the party across the 36 States of the federation.

The meeting which took place at party headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja was attended by most of the PDP governorship candidates.

Ayu said the candidates came to brief the party leadership on the effort they are making to ensure they win the 2023 elections.

The PDP National Chairman boasted that they will not only win about 25 States, but they will win the Presidential election.

He said “the candidates came and express their concerns in their various states. Briefed NWC on the efforts they are making in their various states to win the election as you know, the elections will be won in the states, not just at the national level.

“I am very happy with the progress that is made so far in various states and some of the little issues that we have clarified and it was an extremely useful meeting. So we are happy that the members of the party are very determined that we don’t just win at the national level. States of Assembly, National Assembly, state governorship, we want to return about 25 state governors or more as we used to have. So the mood in the party is excellent”.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed said the party’s governorship candidates are loyal to the party leadership.

He said ” we believe in the supremacy and sanctity of the party and he has already told you that the mood is very excellent. The candidates are coming together uniting the party to discuss, even issues of reconciliation”.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/24/2023-mood-in-pdp-is-excellent-ayu/

