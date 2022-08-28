2023: Tinubu Reacts As Buhari Reveals Candidates He Will Support

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to support only candidates of the party in 2023.

Tinubu stated this while speaking in Abuja as he received APC national working committee (NWC) members at the Tinubu/Shettima campaign office on Saturday.

He described Buhari as a bold leader for taking the stand.

“I like the statement of Mr. President a few days ago. Firm, concise, straight to the point and bold as a leader of our party.

“We should commend the President for that statement.

“For his commitment and loyalty to the party. And for being a true party leader,” Tinubu said.



Source:

DAILY POST

