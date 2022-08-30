2023: We Will Replicate Obidient Movement In Rural Areas Soon – Labour Party

The Labour party has disclosed plans to replicate the march in support of its presidential candidate Peter Obi in the rural areas.

The South-South National Vice Chairman of the party, Felix Reuben, who briefed newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the move is to prove that the “Obidient” movement is also popular at the grassroots.

He was reacting to claims that the movement in support of Peter Obi is only evident in the urban areas.

According to him, “We are going to shock them in the next coming weeks, because we are going to demonstrate this at the senatorial district, LGA and wards.

“Each time they talk, they are only giving more strength to go ahead.

“We want to let them know that we are not just in the urban areas, we are right there in the rural areas, we are going to these places they think we cannot reach.

“They should just hold themselves. We have not started a campaign, we have time to move.

“Every day we have people from the rural areas coming to identify with the movement.

Reuben also debunked claims that the crowd seen during the rally of the Peter Obi movement is “rented”.

He noted that other political parties are becoming jittery over the growing popularity of the Peter Obi movement.

Source: DAILY POST

