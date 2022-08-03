3 Sisters Went Missing, Found Dead In Neighbor’s Pond In U.S. (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend.

Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night.

A dive team pulled their bodies from a private pond on a neighboring property early Saturday morning.

Their cause of death has not yet been revealed.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11067625/Three-Texas-sisters-aged-9-8-5-dead-neighbors-pond-vanishing-home.html?ito=social-facebook

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: