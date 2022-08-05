5 ‘Money Doublers’ Engage Lady In Marathon Sex In Guise To Make Her Rich (Pix)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 28-year old lady, Blessing Solomon, had a nasty experience in Lagos after she was lured by five suspected local fraudsters a.k.a money doublers, who engaged her in marathon sex under the false pretence that it will make her become rich but it turned out to be a scam.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Ijesha area of Lagos, where the gang accosted her.

One of the suspects, a 54-year old Aloysius Orji, now in Police custody, reportedly accosted her with his vehicle having a Police emblem and told her that he was a professional who specialized and had the capacity to make people become rich.

He promised to make her rich, which will automatically change her condition for the better. She believed him and he drove her to an undisclosed location in Ikotun area of Lagos to collect the money.

Initially, the suspect and his gang asked her to bring the money she had so that they will double it. She had only N20,000, which she gave to them and said that she had no other place where she could get more money.

The suspects, having realised that she had no more money to part with, reportedly instilled fear into her. They then engaged her in marathon sex one after the other promising that she will become richer after several hours.

Having satisfied themselves, they asked her to come back the next day for the money. When she got to the place the next day as they had agreed, she did not see any of them and it was then she realised that she had been duped and engaged in sex under false pretences.

She reported the matter to the Police at Ikotun Division; the DPO moved some officers into action and one of the suspects was arrested in the process and detained at the station for interrogation.

The 54-year old Aloysius Orji was interrogated over their conduct and asked to mention the names of his syndicate that sexually assaulted the victim but he refused to disclose them.

The Police found him culpable and subsequently charged him before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for sexual assault and obtaining money under false pretence.

He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in Court.

The prosecutor, Inspector Simeon Njue, then asked the Court to give a date for hearing since he pleaded not guilty before the Court to enable the Police to prove that he actually committed the alleged offences.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. A.J. Dosumu, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, who must show evidence of means of livelihood.

He was remanded in the Correctional Centre at Kirikiri town, Lagos, pending when he will perfect his bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 4th October, 2022, for mention.



