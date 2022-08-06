6 Islamic Clerics Oppose Tinubu, Ask Muslims Not To Vote Him

Many Islamic clerics in the North have warned their members against voting Tinubu.

List below…

1. 2023: Sheikh Saifullah Lays Curses On Anyone Who Votes APC (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uKF-TXu0Jg

2. Tinubu Can’t Deceive Muslims With Fake Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Kano Sheikh

… Says Muslims won’t be deceived by the Muslim-Muslim ticket. That Tinubu’s choice of the ticket is for his own selfish interest and has nothing to do with the interest of Muslims

… Blasts any Muslim who votes Tinubu.

… Says Atiku is more honest…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFZX56hxbNE

3. How Tinubu Sponsored the Massacre of Northerners in Lagos

During an explosive sermon before he was killed in 2007, Sheikh Adam had included Tinubu in his list of enemies of northern Muslims from the South West.

https://www.nairaland.com/7199267/how-tinubu-sponsored-massacre-northerners

4. “Any Muslim Who Votes Tinubu May Allah Destroy His Thumb” – Kano Sheikh (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTbuyi3s9JQ

Translation:

He said Muslims should collect everything tinubu is sharing or giving people but shouldn’t vote him. That may God destroy the finger ‘you’re planning to use’ on voting him. That they should stay away from him because he’s not truthful. That their suffering is enough

5. ‘We Don’t Trust Tinubu’s Version Of Islam’ – Sheikh Aminu Jetaun

https://www.nairaland.com/7179530/dont-trust-tinubus-version-islam

6. Muslim-Muslim Ticket Violates Islam – Popular Islamic Preacher, Sheikh Masussuka

The cleric declared that those pushing for a Muslim-Muslim ticket are agents of injustice and enemies of peace, as according to him, they are acting at variance with the tenets of Islam.

