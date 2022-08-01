60-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After Many Years Of Waiting (Pics)

A Nigerian Woman, Chinwe Mbahotu, has given birth to triplets, two boys, and a girl at the age of over 60, NaijaCover Reports.

A Family Member, Cliff Ayozie, who shared the good news on Facebook, As Sighted By NaijaCover, Said Mrs Mbahotu gave birth in Dallas, U.S, last week.

#Miracle

Mother @60+ Blessed with Triplets. Two boys and a girl in Dallas,US. Mom and babies are healthy. My relation,Chinwe Mbahotu has been expecting this special blessings through her marriage years. Now,God visited her to change years of sorrow to Joy and celebrations. Pray and rejoice with us.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0udCEJ9VjtXupzSbvaSBoXUbU4RHccqFAcw5fAYe2hTWjpcdSuqRmBQmZ9senZvdEl&id=100011133132498

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related