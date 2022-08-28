70th Birthday: Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar Receives VIP Magazine Publisher (Pics)

*70th Birthday: Etsu Nupe Alhaji Abubakar Receives VIP Magazine Publisher In Abuja*

Ahead of his his 70th birthday, the Etsu Nupe, a foremost royal father in Abuja, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has played host to the publisher/CEO, VIP Magazine, Talabi Taiwo O. Michael at his palace in Abuja.

His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who is the 13th Etsu Nupe also granted a holds-no-barred interview with Mr. Michael and his crew.

The latest edition of the magazine was also presented to the monarch.

The 70th birthday will coincide with his 19th year on the throne of his forefathers.

The official launching of the VIP magazine at Transcorp Hilton Abuja earlier in the yeara attracted the presence of UN Women-Country Rep. Comfort Lamptey, Hajia Mairo Tanko Al-Makura-SA 2 Aisha Buhari-1st Lady of Nigeria, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, First Lady, Ekiti, Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Nneoma Rochas Okorocha, Former First Lady of Imo, HRH Temitope Ajayi(Mama Diaspora) & Ondo Deputy Governor’s Wife, Rep. of Ondo First Lady, H.E. Betty Akeredolu

