8 Important Ways To Manage Yourself As A Christian

Here are eight ways you can effectively manage yourself as a christian and achieve the best in life.

8 ways to manage yourself.

1) The first step is to accept God as the Lord of your life and depend on God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit as the leader of your life.

2) You need to learn how to love yourself before you can perfectly love others .

3) You should be pure, and follow after integrity of heart.

4) By meditating on the word of God and abiding in it to live righteously, perfectly and to build up your faith.

5) By being diligent, discipline and humble.

6) By being spiritual, engaging in prayers and fasting often.

7) By taking full responsibility over the affairs of your life and self training .

8.) By seeking knowledge and understanding in the areas of our field for efficiency and empowerment.

Amen.

