A Beekeeper’s Trip To Okaka, Oyo State To Relocate Honey Bees

Hello , I’m HoneyMan_Ng

Last week I received a call from a client about some bees disturbing his farmers on the farmland located in Oyo State.

The bees were habitated in a tall tree on the farm and the locals were scared of approaching the tree or the bushy Area close to it as the bees were very aggressive ( There were an active colony )

I and my colleague took off from the city of Ibadan( We travel nationwide) to Okaka .

Okaka is a town in Oyo state, it’s an hour drive from Oyo State border town Saki.

We took an approximate of 3 hours and 30 minutes on the road from Ibadan

We got there late in the evening but couldn’t do anything meaningful, Our Client covered our hotel expenses for the night.

By 6:15am the following morning, we were out of the hotel and on our way to the farm, it took us another 30 minutes to get to the farm inside the same Okaka town ( Oyo state is really big )

On getting to the farm, we wore our Complete uniform from the BeeSuit, Hand Gloves and Rubber boots and made sure there was no openings in any of our clothings

When we got to the bush and approached the tree where the Bee Colony was located for inspection.

We realised that our BeeSmoker was not going to be of help as the tree was quite tall and we’d also need support ( like a ladder or table for height to stand on ) and we’d need to setup some small fire at the base of the tree to calm the bees and so we could have a better view of the colony and see if we could harvest any honey before migrating the bees to a new location ( we came with two beehives bought by our client )

We had to get a spoilt car tyre,A litre of fuel ,Some junks to light fire all from the locals.

We were also able to get a table from them to give us height so I could get to the hive comfortably.

Our plan worked as the fire Gave enough smoke to calm the bees and made them less aggressive .

We were able to start harvesting but unfortunately all we got there was Brood so we had to dispose it.

After harvesting, the next thing was to migrate them to the beehives we brought.

We already baited the Beehives heavily with Beewax and some pure honey ( we baited aggressively ) before entering the bush.

We prepared Honey Syrup ( mixture of water and honey 30:70) In a bottle so as to spray on the Bees when they were calm so as to reduce their flight ( the syrup will make them wet so they won’t be able to fly very well )

I won’t go to in-depth with the migration ( Bees sting us gan )

We were able to successfully migrate the bees but alot of them were still on the tree and didn’t follow the Queen bee we captured to the new hive ( they would migrate eventually after some hours or days )

Since the farm was needed urgently, we told the locals to light up some fire at the bottom of the tree later at night.

The second beehive we brought was also baited and placed in a strategic location on the farmland.

All the process took around 4 hours or so

Normally it shouldn’t take up to 30 minutes to 1 hour but we had issues initially to set up smoke and getting height to access the tall tree.

In all, we ended well

We left the farm and treated ourselves to some Nice food in a canteen in Okaka town and then we left for Ibadan.

Thanks

You can follow on IG @honeyman_ng

2347054115655

We sell all Beekeeping equipments, Set up Bee Farms, we do harvesting, Migration and anything related to Beekeeping

We also sell pure honey from the farm with out any other process.

We sell Beewax

Thanks for Reading

Please,Front Page ooo

Please kindly push to front page

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related