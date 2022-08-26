A Nairaland Member Eats Gbegiri Soup And Amala For The First Time (Video, Pix)

I traveled to Osogbo in Osun state and tasted gbegiri soup with small ewedu and Amala for the first time. It was wonderful and I kept eating it throughout my stay in Osogbo.
Gbegiri soup is made with beans and it’s a popular delicacy among Yoruba speaking people of Nigeria. Well, I tasted it for the first time and discovered that the taste is universally friendly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcNPUR788mw

