I traveled to Osogbo in Osun state and tasted gbegiri soup with small ewedu and Amala for the first time. It was wonderful and I kept eating it throughout my stay in Osogbo.
Gbegiri soup is made with beans and it’s a popular delicacy among Yoruba speaking people of Nigeria. Well, I tasted it for the first time and discovered that the taste is universally friendly.
A Nairaland Member Eats Gbegiri Soup And Amala For The First Time (Video, Pix)
