Abdul Aziz Yari Visits Wike Again (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Former Governor of Zamfara State and APC Chieftain Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, Today visit Wike in PortHacourt……

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: