Abdulhaleem & Al-Qasim Idris: 2 Suspects Linked To Owo Church Massacre Arrested

The @DefenceInfoNG has arrested two additional suspects on the 9 August 2022 at Omialafara (Omulafa) Ose LGA, Ondo State barely few hours after announcing the arrest of Owo massacre masterminds.

The two suspects Al-Qasim Idris and Abdulhaleem Idris, alongside other high-profile ISWAP commanders, had also previously coordinated attacks on military targets in Okene, Okene LGA, Kogi State resulting in casualties.

https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1557639599631077381?t=Ig48CFZrO7Uenx7YeYQrSA&s=19

