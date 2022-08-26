Abdulmateen Yahya: 13-Year-Old Boy Missing For 3 Weeks In Lagos (Photo)

A 13-Year-Old Boy Identified as Abdulmateen Yahya, has been reported missing in Lagos State.

According to The Nation, the boy left home at Ijesha, Surulere, Lagos on July 30, 2022, and has not been seen since then.

The Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 student of Victoria High School Ijesha, left home without saying where he was going, said his elder sister, Abiodun Yahya.

The Family called on Lagosians and law enforcement agencies to help find Abdulmateen.

“He is 4 feet in height. I have contacted all his friends and no one knows his whereabouts. Please help me find my brother,” she said, adding that the matter had been reported to the Police.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/13-year-old-boy-missing-for-3-weeks-in-lagos.html

