Abia Poly: ₦450m Not Solution, Flushing Out PDP Is The Way Out – Udensi

Interpol Systems Consultant and security expert, Sir Chikwe Udensi has said the solution to the de-registration of Abia State Polytechnic in Aba is not the release of N450m by the state government but by flushing out the leadership of PDP in the state.

He said the amount which was released yesterday by the government of the state is not enough to offset the 30 months salary arrears owed to the staff of the tertiary institution.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mrVZgaQnoQ

Speaking on Love FM Umuahia, streamed live on ABN TV at a political and current affairs programme on Wednesday, Udensi a chieftain of APGA said the rot in the Polytechnic is endemic and will not be cleaned just by the release of the said amount by the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

While declining to unravel the outcome of investigation he said he carried out with the assistance of forensic auditors and specialists in education about the accounts of the school, Udensi said the problems of the school have been there since its creation.

According to him, given the opportunity, he would carry out a massive re-organization of the school and ensure that heads will roll, especially those responsible for the rot.

He said there is administrative inconsistencies and incompetence which he said is at the heart of the rot.

“This rot has remained in the Polytechnic for years, from the formation of the Polytechnic.

“One of the things I stumbled on in the process of our due diligence was very disturbing. I don’t know if it’s okay to say it now but in the process of employment, within one period of time, one Rector of the institution employed 105 persons and 95 of these 105 persons are from his clan,” he said.

https://abntv.com.ng/153738-abia-polytechnic-n450m-not-solution-flushing-out-pdp-government-way-out-chikwe-udensi-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related