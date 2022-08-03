Abia Protesters Demand End To Ebubeagu (Pics, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Abia protesters demand end to Ebubeagu.

A cross section of the Abia state people have taken to the street of Abia to protest and demand an end to Ebubeagu.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQlRXIin-a0

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: