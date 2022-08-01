The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday said its members in Abia State have been on strike for almost a year over unpaid salaries.

President of the association, Dr Dare Ishaya, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He criticised the Abia State Government for owing resident doctors their salaries as well as failing to implement the Medical Residency Training Act in the state.

Ishaya stated that plans are ongoing with the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who has agreed to pay seven months of the salary arrears and also domesticate the Act in the South-Eastern state.

“I want to tell Nigerians that Abia State, our doctors in the Abia State University Teaching Hospital have been on strike for almost a year now,” he said.

“However there has been some little progress being made. At the last meeting the Association of Resident Doctors had with the governor and our representatives, it was agreed that the governor was ready to release seven months of the salary arrears within one week and also domesticate the Medical Residency Training Act within the state.”

Should the state government renege on its part, the NARD President said the body’s National Executive Council will consider everything and take appropriate decisions in the next two weeks.

He commended the Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Babagana Zulum (Borno) and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) for their investment in the health sectors.

Ishaya also called on other state governors to emulate those that have tried to improve the healthcare delivery system in their domains.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/08/01/abia-resident-doctors-on-strike-for-almost-a-year-nard/amp/

