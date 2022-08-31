Advice For Those Who Wish To Live In Japan: Learn The Language

TL; DR : Forget about japaing to Japan if you can’t devote tons of hours of your time to learning how to read, write and speak Japanese.

Now the Japanese speak only Japanese. Well, this doesn’t seem like much, but it is much. You have to learn Japanese to be able to have day to day conversations with people, read billboards and signs, and most importantly: get a job or even school there. Japanese in Japan is as essential as water. So what do you do. You can change your dream country probably to New Zealand, Australia or whatever English speaking country you love or you could sit down and learn this piece of shite of a language.

Japanese is easy to speak. Within a month (of dedicated learning) you’d be quite comfortable with it. Just like me. Ohaiyō gozaimasu, Watashi wa Eiberu desu. This means Good morning, I am Abel. Note that I changed the spelling of my name because the Japanese usually change English names to suit their tongue.

Since it seems so easy, why am I making it look hard? Number one, Japanese don’t use the Latin alphabet at all. So that crap I wrote up there is shit. Number two, the writing system of the Japanese is extremely difficult to master.

Japanese has two writing systems: kana and Kanji. Kana is further divided into hiragana and katakana while kanji is just kanji. Kana is easy as it is very close to the alphabet system of writing and is kind of constant (what you read is what you pronounce) but kanji on the other hand is just silly.

Kanji was directly copied from the Chinese hanzhi system centuries ago before kana was made by a Japanese Buddhist monk. İt is like the Egyptian hieroglyphics, but instead of having nice beautiful wholesome drawings, you have some ugly set of characters that require you to decrypt their meanings. The worst thing about kanji is not even how silly and unrelated the characters are to their meanings most of the time, the worst thing about it is it’s unbelievable size. This piece of shite of a system has over 5000 characters/radicals and hell even after learning the so-called 3000 or 2500 average, you’d still meet a new one one day. Oh and I forgot to mention another annoying shit about the kanji system: it’s pronunciation when used in a word is hardly ever consistent. For example this character 日 is normally pronounced nichi, but in this word 日本 it becomes Nihon that is Japan. This looks easy but what about this 3日, it’s pronunciation is now jitsu. you see, this is even worse than English’s terrible spelling system.

Having said this, if you have two years to waste, you can waste it learning Japanese or you can learn something like German or Finnish and head to these countries (i think Finnish is easier). However, you could just go to an English speaking country and put the work aside.

