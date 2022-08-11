The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on Wednesday clarified that the arrested terrorism suspect, Idris Ojo, was not one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, but an escapee from the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Richard Olatunde, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), obtained by POLITICS NIGERIA, Akeredolu said there was a ‘mix-up” in the statement issued by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

Governor Akeredolu acknowledged the confusion the statement has created in the public space, considering that the ugly event of June 5 attack in Owo preceded the unfortunate incident on Kuje prison.

The Governor said there was a mix up in the announcement by General Irabor.

Governor Akeredolu explained that Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure, Ondo State capital.

“The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo was a mix up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure.

“His brother, Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix up,” the Governor said.



https://politicsnigeria.com/akeredolu-clears-air-on-arrest-of-kuje-prison-escapee-idris-ojo/

