Ali Baba Lambasts Some Nollywood Actresses With Mansions Over Their Sources Of Income

Ali Baba, the comedian has decided to address the issue of actresses living above their actual means of livelihood, asking them how many movies they have acted for them to be able to afford a millionaire house.

To buttress his point, the comedian who said he was tempted to mention names, cited an example of an actress he met in Dubai who was sponsored to lounge in Dubai and later came online to make it seem like she paid for the hotel expenses.

In his words,

“How many movies have you done that gave you 45 million to buy a house? You that just joined the industry. The people that have been in the industry did not buy,” he said.

“I may be tempted to mention names but I won’t. We went to Dubai one time and while we were waiting we saw this actress and we saw a particular protocol of a person. He comes later and gives her a key and she goes upstairs. A few days later I see her posting…the ones that do business we know them, you’ll come here and be putting them on high jump,”

“Even if they pay you 5 million per movie how many movies do you do in a year? We know the ones that use their mileage and popularity to do business. But the ones we know cannot even act in an English movie it has to be ‘kilo so pe’ that kind of movie, you will now come and tell me you raised 125 million to buy a house in Lekki phase one”.

“Next thing they are talking about people you will now be putting mouth, ‘what is wrong with this man? He can put his thing inside his pant’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0h92Hk_lGw

