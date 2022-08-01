‘Am I A Bad Friend? I Slept With My Friend’s Ex’

Before you start to judge me, remember that the girl you are sleeping with now is also someone’s Ex. Well I cannot say I am totally in the right for sleeping with my friends Ex girl friend- They broke up 2 years ago.

So coincidentally she rented an apartment close to my house. As I was driving I saw her on the way I offered her a ride and that was how it started. That same evening she called me that she is coming to know my house and I accepted. When she came I noticed she was giving me the green light. I took the opportunity and slept with her so good.

Now she cannot get enough from me. She asked if we could date officially. I told her it will be difficult since she was the one who broke up with my friend. I will not lie to myself I have developed feelings for here. And I think I will give Love a chance.

