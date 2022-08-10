APC Chairman Reacts To Impeachment Threat Against Buhari

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has condemned the recent threat by the minority lawmakers in the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that minority lawmakers in the Senate had last week given President Buhari six weeks to address the general insecurity in the country or risk impeachment.

The PDP caucus in the House of Representatives also joined in the six-week ultimatum after a meeting of the National Assembly PDP caucus.

Although the presidency described the impeachment threat as “babyish antics of the opposition”, some APC senators have backed the impeachment move.

Speaking during an interview with Trust TV on Tuesday, Senator Adamu described the move by the lawmakers to impeach President Buhari as a sorry development.

The APC chairman asserted that the minority lawmakers who initiated the impeachment threat are no longer planning to carry it out.

He said, “Impeachment was a very sorry development that’s no longer on. With the National Assembly, we expect this hit. It happens everywhere, in every democracy. When you get on it, you keep hitting at it, hitting at it. Even those who initiated it are no longer on that track.”

Speaking on the ongoing ASUU strike, Adamu said while the party appreciated the Muhammadu Buhari government, he hoped ASUU would be realistic with their demands.

“I do know and I appreciate the effort government is making, and it’s my hope that ASUU will come to reality with the government. So that we can have a meeting point and bring solace to our children and the parents,” he said.



Source: https://naijanews.com/Adamu-Reacts-To-Impeachment-Threat-Against-Buhari

