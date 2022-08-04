APC Expects Over 25% Votes From The South East – APC National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be satisfied with 25 per cent votes from the Southeast, National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said yesterday.

He spoke while inaugurating an eight-man Abia State Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Chris Adighije.

Adamu urged the leaders in the zone to rise above differences and work for the party’s victory in the general election.

He said: “Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, presidential election – we will not be satisfied with just the 25 per cent of the vote cast .

“We need the majority of the vote cast for APC. No halfway about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state.

“We have to do some work and stand together. This is the time to unite; this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us.”

Adamu advised warring factions in Abia to bury their hatchet and work for the party’s success.

“I hope that with what we have done (inauguration of the committee), there will be peace and we hope this is the very last step. We are not going to hold a reconciliation meeting again.

“We will now leave it to the leaders of Abia to go and play their politics in Abia state. Politics is local,” Adamu told the factions.

Senator Adighije promised to work toward uniting the party in the state.

He said: “We are on our way back to Abia to play the local politics, reconcile all our members and ensure that we go straight for the low-hanging fruits.

“I know that by the grace of God and with the team, we are going to do the needful and ensure victory for our party.”

Other members of the committee are the House of Representatives Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Secretary); Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh; former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu; APC National Welfare Secretary, Sir F.N. Nwosu; APC governorship candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, and former lawmakers Emeka Atuma and Martins Azubuike.



https://thenationonlineng.net/adamu-apc-expects-over-25-votes-from-southeast/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1659554557

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related