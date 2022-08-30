APC Governors Are Solidly Behind Bola Tinubu And Shettima – Sanwo-Olu

I joined fellow progressive governors for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today at the State House, Abuja over party matters and other issues of national importance.

We deliberated on the ongoing ASUU strike and how the governors can be part of the resolution.

On party matters, we told the president about governors seeking a second term and what we are doing to build the necessary momentum and harmony our party needs to win the next elections.

We assured the President that we are ready and solidly behind our Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. We will work hard to ensure our party becomes victorious.

https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1564673720999895041?s=19

