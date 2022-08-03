APC National Chairman, Adamu, Shouts ‘Praise The Lord’ On Church’s Pulpit (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CXCeiIB9bE

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Shouts ‘Praise The Lord’ On A Church’s Pulpit (Video)

Nigerians on social media are currently reacting to a trending video of APC National chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, attending a funeral service in one of the parishes of the Evangelical Church of West Africa EKWA, IGBERETV reports.

In the video, Adamu who was wearing a cap, mounted the pulpit to greet members of the congregation.

”Praise the lord! The lord is good!” he shouted to the admiration of the congregation

It is not clear when and where the video was recorded.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgzPrsSA9Zp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

