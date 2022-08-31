The All Progressives Congress South Africa Chapter (APC SA) on Tuesday unveiled plans to host the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Johannesburg ahead of next year’s general elections.

APC SA National Chairman, Dr. Legend Asuelime and National Secretary, Mrs Victoria Adasonla, said the chapter had also set up a 22-member council to lead a campaign in South Africa for Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

They stated this in an August 30 letter to APC National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Secretary and APC Presidential Campaign Council James Abiodun Faleke through APC National Secretary, lylola Omisore.

The letter, obtained by The Nation explained that the council will work with APC SA chapters’ National Working Committee to lead all Tinubu/Shettima independent Campaign Organisations in South Africa.

It said the council will work with the Chapter’s NWC and all Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Groups in South Africa “to organise the events to host Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Johannesburg, South Africa before the end of the year”



https://thenationonlineng.net/apc-south-africa-to-host-tinubu-in-johannesburg/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1661872957

