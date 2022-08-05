APC To Challenge Adeleke’s Victory In Osun Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will challenge the outcome of the Osun governorship poll at the election petition tribunal.

Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the Osun governorship election which held on July 16.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat his closest contender, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who polled 375,027 votes.

Briefing journalists at a conference on Thursday, Gboyega Famodun, the state APC chairman, said based on the advice of the party’s lawyers, they have good grounds to challenge the result at the tribunal.

“We are going to the tribunal. Our lawyers had informed us that we have good reasons to challenge the results of the election at the tribunal,” he said.

Famodun also accused a parallel faction of the APC of working with Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, in favour of the opposition.

“The recent protest by the group calling for the removal of the party’s chairman and the restructuring of the party after they openly supported the PDP candidate, senator Ademola Adeleke, during the governorship election was shameful and wicked,” he said.

“Our position is that the protest was shameful, callous, primitive, selfish, wicked, misplaced, and inconsiderate for the Aregbesola supporters, who glaringly worked against the success of governor Oyetola at the polls, to now be canvassing restructuring of the party through a sponsored protest.

“Assuming without conceding that there are challenges within the party, the protesters and their patron should know that they lack moral right to either suggest or effect any likely solution for the restructuring of our party, as it is on record that they massively and collectively worked against Oyetola.

“Since members of the factional group, the TOP people, had done their worst by working assiduously and conscientiously by teaming up with the PDP for the success of Adeleke, which is the highest level of an anti-party activity that can be committed by any politician, it will be a needless venture to enter into any pact with the group that is bereft of honour.”Source: https://www.thecable.ng/osun-guber-apc-to-challenge-adelekes-victory-at-tribunal/amp

