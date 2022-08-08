APC Woman Leader Hails Gov Ayade, Minister As 36,000 Women Get Conditional Cash

Conditional Cash Transfer: APC National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu Hails Governor Ayade and Minister Sadiya Farouk as Cross River state gets 36,000 Women Beneficiaries So Far

National Women leader of the All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Betta Edu has commended the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Social Welfare and Disaster Management, Hon Sadiya Farouk on the successful flag-off of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme in Cross River State.

The flag-off which took place in Calabar the state capital had the team pay a courtesy call to the executive Governor of Cross River State, Sen Ben Ayade, Led by the Hon Minister Sadiya Farouk, APC National Women leader, Dr Betta Edu..

Cross River State Commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare Services, Hon Blessing Egbara, Member of State EXCO, SSG, Chairmen of Council among other dignitaries.

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) is designed to support those within the lowest poverty brackets with the primary aim of giving them a new lease of life and reduce poverty. This is a Program provided by the APC Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce social tension and lower the poverty index in the country.

While speaking, Dr Betta Edu harped on the importance of empowering women which is a recipe for building the family and laying a solid foundation for a viable society.

She advanced reasons why women must all come out enmass to canvass vote for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as APC will even do more to keep its social contract with the people.

The Minister urged beneficiaries to take advantage of the cash grant given to them and use it judiciously in order to lift their business and grow. Already many lives, business, small and medium scale have been started through the various interventions of the Ministry.

The impact is massive at the grassroot.

She also thanked Gov Ben Ayade for creating the state Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare services, through which thousands of people in the state have benefited from Federal Government Humanitarian Programmes and other impactful programs of the government.

While speaking at the event, Gov Ayade stated that the Calachika chicken processing plant, the noodles factory and the vitaminised rice mill established by his administration were geared towards complementing the National Social Safety Nets Project under which the school feeding programme runs.

Gov Ayade also appealed to the federal government to factor in factories built by his administration in the school feeding programme by patronising its products which will boost capacity and viability of the factories.



https://twitter.com/womenleaderapc/status/1556532630409052162?s=20&t=2×97-90pL_2kqXZY0qv7lQ

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related